Video shows thief busting his way into AT&T store in Coral Gables

Coral Gables police are searching for a thief who broke into a cellphone store in Coral Gables Monday night.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A crook busted his way inside a Coral Gables cellphone store Monday night, leaving a big mess behind, and police are now searching for the suspect behind it.

Surveillance video sent to Local 10 News shows the crook in action.

You can see he appears to be holding a hammer and a large blue bag.

Workers say the suspect broke into the AT&T store on U.S. 1 near the University of Miami by smashing out the glass on the store’s front door.

He then made his way to a front display table, but was only able to get away with one phone before taking off.

Workers at the store could be seen cleaning up the mess left behind Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the crook’s identity is asked to call the Coral Gables Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.