Iconic Shula name coming down in Miami Lakes

Hall of Fame coach Don Shula would have turned 92 on Tuesday

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – The most famous name in Miami Lakes is slowly becoming a part of history.

The Graham family, the main developers of Miami Lakes, are slowly removing Don Shula’s name from places like the hotel and golf club, the steakhouse and sports bar.

Andrea Graham Rechichi, Vice President of the Graham Company, told Local 10 News that the company is moving away from the Shula name because it wants a fresh start.

She says the partnership started decades ago because Miami Lakes did not have much name recognition, but everyone knew the legendary Miami Dolphins head coach. Miami Lakes is more well known now, so the decision was made to move away from the Shula name.

Rechichi says no official statement has been made because everything is “currently in the process.”

This is happening on the week that the coach would have turned 92 years old. Shula died in 2020.

