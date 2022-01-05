Man accused of exposing himself to teacher, students at tutoring center in Sunset Place

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 60-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he pulled down his shorts and exposed himself to a teacher and several children at a tutoring center located at The Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami.

According to his arrest report, Keith David Tullis, who is homeless, made eye contact with the Starfish Tutoring Center teacher through a clear glass window Tuesday morning as he was exposing his genitals.

The victim told police that she was teaching a class at the time in the presence of children ages 3 to 7, including her own son, when Tullis exposed himself and touched his genitals in front of them.

South Miami police said another teacher who saw Tullis immediately went outside and asked him to leave.

He then fled toward the parking garage, authorities said.

Police said responding officers were not immediately able to locate Tullis, however, someone reported a “suspicious person” in the area a short time later who matched the description of the suspect.

Police said the victim identified Tullis as the man who exposed himself to her and the children.

He faces a charge of committing a lewd act in the presence of a child.