Video shows man stop vicious attack near Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – New video obtained by Local 10 News shows the frightening attack of a woman at a bus stop Sunday near Miami International Airport. (Warning the video above can be difficult to watch.)

Miami-Dade police say Aaron Quinones, 27, was waiting for his moment to strike when he was seen looking around, shoelaces in hand, and then began trying to strangle a 26-year-old woman. She was simply waiting at the bus stop at 3814 Northwest 25th Street when it happened just after 11 a.m.

Fighting for her life, the victim was able to get to the ground, where she was then viciously struck multiple times until a good Samaritan in a blue shirt came to the rescue.

The mystery man got on top of the suspect and put him in some type of headlock.

Later Sunday, police arrested Quinones, who remains behind bars facing an attempted murder charge. Quinones, who is homeless, is being held on a $250,000 bond.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he beat a 26-year-old woman and tried to strangle her while she was waiting at a bus stop, authorities said.

Local 10 News showed the video to Freddy Trillo, a former police officer who is now a martial arts instructor in Miami Gardens. He said the victim did everything right to save her life.

“You can’t grab a shoelace, but she sat back. That caused the guy to go to the side, which now she’s able to start using her hands,” Trillo said. “She was using her legs to keep the distance management. Keep him at bay long enough for a civilian to come up and help stop it.”

The good Samaritan has still not been identified.

Anyone with information about the attack or who may have been victimized by the suspect is urged to call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Airport District at 305-867-7373 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.