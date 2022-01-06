Chase that reportedly started at TD Bank ends in Opa-locka

An active scene in Opa-locka as police escort a man out of a house who reportedly had led them on a high-speed chase.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man who eluded police and led them on a chase that ended in Opa-locka tried to take refuge in a family member’s home, according to reports from the scene.

Sky 10 was over a house just west of 27th Avenue, east of the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport, as police escorted one man out of the home.

Preliminary reports are that the incident began at a TD Bank at 490 North State Road 7 in Margate, then a driver in a two-door red Ford Mustang fled the scene. Just before noon on Thursday, the car could be seen from Sky 10 going at high speeds on the Florida turnpike. The driver then exited at the Golden Glades Interchange and headed west on the Palmetto Expressway.

The car was spotted parked in front of a home just west of 27th Avenue and inside is where police took the suspect into custody.

Local 10 News continues to gather information on what led up to the chase and what charges the suspect faces.

According to the FBI, “a suspect is in custody. No further information is being released at this time.”