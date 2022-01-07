Caught on camera: Man burglarizes home in Fort Lauderdale while victims are sleeping

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a man who broke into a home Tuesday while the victims were sleeping inside.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Northeast Ninth Street.

According to authorities, the man entered the home through an unlocked side door and spent about 30 minutes rummaging through a vehicle that was parked in the garage and stealing items from inside the home.

Police said the man stole two key fobs and a wallet, and then used one of the key fobs to steal one of the victims’ vehicles.

The thief was described by police as a white man between the ages of 25 and 35. He is between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds.

He appeared to be wearing black rimmed glasses at the time of the burglary, along with an orange hat, a black hoodie, one black glove, black jogger style pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Grant Moule at 954-828-6032. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.