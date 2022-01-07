72º
wplg logo

Local News

Kid speeds away from Miami-Dade police in stolen car, gets caught in Broward

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Opa_locka, Broward County, Palm Beach County, Boca Raton
This is the traffic at the Florida Turnpike after a Miami-Dade police chase ended in Broward County on Thursday. (FDOT)

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A kid was at the Juvenile Assessment Center on Thursday night in Broward County after leading a bi-county police pursuit in a stolen car, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The owner of the car reported it stolen in Boca Raton, in southern Palm Beach County, police said.

Police officers first spotted the stolen car near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka.

The driver refused to stop and while escaping struck a police officer who wasn’t injured, police said.

The chase ended on the Florida Turnpike at Southwest 10th Street. Deputies arrested the minor.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email