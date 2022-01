One person was wounded on Tuesday during a street shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – One person was wounded on Tuesday during a street shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

The shooting was at about 12:45 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and North State Road Seven.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the person suffered a non-life-threatening injury. A witness said a man was shot in the leg.

Crime scene