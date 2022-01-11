Bartender’s tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning

KEY WEST, Fla. – Always remember to tip your server, if you know what’s good for you.

A tourist left a bad impression in a Key West bar by ordering drinks three times on New Year’s Eve without leaving a tip.

The memory stuck with the Irish Kevin’s bartender, who helped police identify the suspected Christmas tree arsonists who damaged the city’s iconic buoy at the Southernmost Point in the United States.

According to Key West police, two men torched a Christmas tree in front of the famous Southernmost Point Buoy, defacing the landmark.

The Miami Herald reports that bartender Cameron Briody recognized the man who stiffed him, Skylar Jacobson, 21, of Henrietta, Texas, in a webcam video of the arson.

He and his manager then matched credit card receipts and security videos from the bar to help police crack the case.

David Perkins. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

One of the suspects, David B. Perkins Jr., 22, of Leesburg, Florida, surrendered to police on Thursday. He faces one felony count of criminal mischief resulting in property damage.

Key West police said Jacobson has made arrangements to surrender as well.