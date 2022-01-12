BSO: 3 suspects shot at man in Lauderdale Lakes after he robbed one of them at gunpoint

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Four people were arrested Tuesday following an armed robbery that led to a shooting at an intersection in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. near North State Road 7 and Northwest 36th Street.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said one man, identified as Michael Roberts, 34, was injured in the shooting, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told Local 10 News that he had been shot in the leg.

According to St. Louis, deputies pulled over a dark gray Dodge Charger a short time later that had been seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

The vehicle was pulled over near the 4300 block of Northwest 36th Street.

St. Louis said three men were found inside the car, Zhante Brown, 24, Darreyl Kimble, 27, and Joshua Gonzalez, 19.

She said the trio shot at Roberts after Roberts robbed Gonzalez at gunpoint following a narcotics-related incident.

The trio and Roberts are all facing charges, although Roberts appears to still be hospitalized for his injuries, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Brown and Gonzalez are each facing one count of attempted felony murder. Kimble faces one count of attempted felony murder, one count of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and one count of probation violation.

Roberts, who deputies said was in possession of a stolen gun, faces one count of robbery by firearm, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.