Jackson, UM Hospital to receive shipments of monoclonal antibody doses for immuno-deficient patients

This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's Evusheld medication. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, U.S. health officials authorized the new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who cant get adequate protection from vaccination. (AstraZeneca via AP)

MIAMI – Miami Dade’s Jackson Health System and the University of Miami Hospital will be getting coveted shipments of Evusheld next week, the monoclonal antibody that received FDA emergency use authorization last month.

A spokesman for the Florida Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that the two facilities submitted required registrations and requests and will receive distributions next week.

Currently, Evusheld is the only pre-exposure preventative for COVID-19, earmarked for the immuno-deficient population for whom vaccines prove ineffective, including cancer patients, transplant recipients, and those exempt from vaccinations for medical reasons.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 7 million Americans would benefit from Evusheld, manufactured by AstraZeneca. But the federal government, the sole distributor, has ordered only 700 doses to distribute to states.

Florida will allocate just under 11,000 doses.

Jackson will be receiving 648 doses of its 840 allotment next week.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Baptist have submitted paperwork, and will be able to request Evusheld allotments next week, according to the FDOH spokesperson.

The Evusheld monoclonal cocktail is administered in two shots, and showed it reduced risk of developing COVID-19 by 77% in a clinical trial of more than 5,000 participants.