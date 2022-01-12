Kodak Black ‘young and having fun’ in viral video from Panthers game

Sunrise police say the Broward rapper was not having sex with a woman in a luxury box. Viral video showed them grinding up against each other at FLA Live Arena.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police say that rapper Kodak Black was not having sex with a woman in a video from Tuesday night’s Florida Panthers game that went viral on social media.

They say he was “being young and having fun.”

The clip first posted on Twitter shows the 24-year-old Broward native grinding with a woman from a suite at the hockey game at FLA Live Arena.

Many assumed from the video taken from across the arena that they were having sex.

I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game pic.twitter.com/oZlUn06tt3 — D (@David954FLA) January 12, 2022

The person who posted the video later tweeted: “Considering this is everywhere, I want to point out the fact that they were not having sex. Multiple other videos confirm this. Please stop spreading lies.”

Sunrise police also say he was just dancing and there are no criminal charges.

Black himself posted a video from inside the luxury box that showed the provocative dancing.

Black, legal name Bill Kapri, was in the news earlier this month when he was arrested early Jan. 1 on a trespassing charge in Pompano Beach.

The rapper has sold over 30 million singles since 2014 and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including “Zeze,” “No Flockin’” and “Roll in Peace.”