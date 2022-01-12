67º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick defeats Jason Mariner in race for District 20 Congressional seat

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Palm Beach County, Politics
Cherfilus-McCormick is 'apparent winner' of FL-20 Democratic primary

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is heading to Congress.

The South Florida Democrat defeated Republican Jason Mariner in a race for the Florida District 20 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

She will now take the seat previously held by the late Alcee Hastings, who died of pancreatic cancer last year.

CLICK HERE to view election results.

Cherfilus-McCormick won a crowded Democratic primary, claiming victory by just five votes.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in the district by a 5 to 1 margin.

Part of her platform included promising voters monthly, thousand-dollar stimulus checks.

U.S. Representative - District 20

Candidate

Votes

%

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D)
41,88178%
Jason Mariner (R)
10,63620%
Mike ter Maat (L)
3741%
Jim Flynn
2580%
Leonard Serratore
2520%
97.7% of Precincts Reporting

(291 / 298)

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter