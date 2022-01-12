Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick defeats Jason Mariner in race for District 20 Congressional seat

Cherfilus-McCormick is 'apparent winner' of FL-20 Democratic primary

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is heading to Congress.

The South Florida Democrat defeated Republican Jason Mariner in a race for the Florida District 20 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

She will now take the seat previously held by the late Alcee Hastings, who died of pancreatic cancer last year.

Cherfilus-McCormick won a crowded Democratic primary, claiming victory by just five votes.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in the district by a 5 to 1 margin.

Part of her platform included promising voters monthly, thousand-dollar stimulus checks.