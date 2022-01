There are three races some South Florida voters will casting their ballots for on Tuesday, including the race to replace the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Republican Jason Mariner are facing off for the District 20 seat, along with three others.

District 33 voters will be selecting a new state senator, while District 94 voters will be selecting a new state representative.

The election results can be viewed below as they come in: