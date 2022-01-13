Police make arrest in connection to shooting at Doral City Place

Authorities announced that an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Doral last weekend.

DORAL, Fla. – Authorities announced that an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Doral last weekend.

Doral police say they’ve arrested 32-year-old Alex Arnaud.

He’s the man police say is seen in video captured Sunday night taking out a gun and opening fire after a fight broke out at the Doral City Place parking garage.

The arrest report obtained by Local 10 News says thanks to witness accounts, investigators were able to track down Arnaud’s black Tesla.

When they pulled his tag, they found him at his home in Homestead.

The report also says the fight started when a young woman turned down several advances from a man at one of the restaurants inside Doral City Place.

Once at the garage, things erupted into gunfire, but luckily no one was struck by bullets.