Temperatures may drop to the 40s in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Parts of South Florida are expected to feel temperatures in the upper-40s Tuesday morning, which would be the coolest air of the season so far.

That’s likeliest to happen in inland neighborhoods near the Everglades, while Miami and Fort Lauderdale could also drop to 50 degrees Tuesday morning.

The area’s record low for Jan. 18 is 35 degrees.

Monday will be a bit warmer, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s this afternoon with low humidity. A stray sprinkle is possible in the Florida Keys, but most of South Florida won’t see rain Monday.

Another cold front rolls in later in the week, increasing rain chances starting on Friday. It’s unclear if that rain is likeliest Friday, Saturday or Sunday, so stay tuned through the week.

The forecasted high temperatures remain below 80 for the rest of the week.

