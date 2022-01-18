Cops tally arrests after dangerous MLK rideout

Law enforcement officials say there were no serious injuries reported from the dangerous traditional riding of ATVs and bikes on major roadways during Monday's holiday.

MIAMI – South Florida law enforcement officials say that there were fortunately no serious injuries reported from Monday’s dangerous traditional rideout on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Riders on bicycles, ATVs and dirt bikes that are not street legal took over several roadways.

Miami-Dade County police said they made two felony arrests and one traffic arrest and impounded one bike.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office reported seven arrests, 13 citations and one firearm was recovered. They say two motorcycles, three dirt bikes and two ATVs were seized.

More than 100 people on bicycles made it onto I-95 in Miami at one point.

Sky 10 caught one group of cyclists working their way onto an MLK parade route, popping wheelies and swerving around marchers.

Riders say they mean no harm to others, but police — who tailed many of them — say the stunts can be unsafe and even deadly.