WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade School Board holds special meeting on superintendent search

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade School Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday regarding the search for a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

There are 16 confirmed candidates and initial searches show most of them are in education.

Earlier this month, the school board voted to take applications for seven days for the top post in the fourth-largest school district in the country.

“I mean, quite frankly, that’s not enough time,” said Dennis Smith, managing partner at Leadership Associates, an executive search firm based in California. “They will not get many applications, in my mind.”

Traditionally, he says it takes between three to four months to do a thorough search.

Some districts, like Miami-Dade, choose not to hire a search firm.

Ad

But in Florida, Smith says that can get complicated because of sunshine laws.

“These names are out immediately, so your top candidates generally are not going to apply,” he said.

The controversial decision included what critics call questionable requirements that some allege could mean the majority of the board already has someone in mind.

“I’ve seen a number of misstatements, a number factual inaccuracies cited,” said Steve Gallon, the school board’s vice chair, who voted for the process as it is happening.

He says the reported outrage over the process has been exaggerated.

“I’ve not had any feedback, any feedback from parents who are concerned about this particular process,” he said.

Below are the 16 applicants.

Elton Aguilera

Gabriela M. Brown

Michael Cohen

Dr. Ada Iris Cuevas

Dr. Jose L. Dotres

Danita C. Duhart

Dr. Rafaela Espinal

Juan Gonzalez

Sherrell Hobbs

Dr. Ava D. lnnerarity Rosales

Derek Negron

Jacob Oliva

Dr. Oscar Rico

Nalissa Saati

Shawn C. Thorpe

Daniel Walke

To view the final list of applicants and view their resumes, click here.

