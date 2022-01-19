Dashcam video shows cross-county chase involving stolen pickup truck

Dashcam video released Wednesday shows the moment a stolen pickup truck collided head on with a trooper’s vehicle in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Local 10 News has obtained dashcam footage that shows a cross-county chase that occurred last week and resulted in one man’s arrest.

The incident began Jan. 12 when Florida Highway Patrol troopers received an alert about a stolen vehicle on Okeechobee Road near Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said troopers spotted the red Ford pickup truck driving recklessly in the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road.

They attempted to pull over the driver, later identified as Yurianne Hervis-Gonzalez, 41, but he fled, leading troopers on a chase into Pembroke Pines, Camacho said.

The video shows a trooper turning around on a median as the stolen truck speeds by.

The trooper works to catch up to the truck as it recklessly drives down the northbound lanes of U.S. 27.

About two minutes later, the driver of the truck makes an aggressive right turn onto Johnson Street.

Troopers said Hervis-Gonzalez lost control of the truck and crashed head-on into the trooper’s vehicle in the area of Johnson Street and U.S. 27 in Pembroke Pines.

The video then shows the driver putting his hands up while still inside the vehicle.

The trooper instructed Hervis-Gonzalez to open the door as the trooper walked toward him with his gun drawn to arrest him.

Another angle shows the moments troopers handcuffed the suspect while he was on the ground.

Hervis-Gonzalez was taken back to Miami-Dade County where the chase originated.

He later appeared in front of a judge and now faces several charges, including grand theft and reckless driving.

Camacho said the suspect and trooper were not injured.

Hervis-Gonzalez is still in custody and is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 2.