Several people detained as authorities from various agencies execute search warrant at Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A search warrant related to a stockpile of firearms was executed at a home in Hollywood on Wednesday, a police source confirmed to Local 10 News.

A Local 10 News crew was near the 6400 block of Fletcher Street as a woman in handcuffs was placed in the back of a police car. Nearly a dozen others were removed from a home also in handcuffs.

Property records and neighbors indicated the home is a rental property.

City of Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva said her department’s Gang Unit assisted in the execution of the warrant, but provided no other details.

Authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Hollywood Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service were also spotted at the scene.

