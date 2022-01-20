Man accused of shooting girlfriend, her son to appear before judge

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A Hialeah Gardens man who is accused of killing his girlfriend and injuring her teenage son in a shooting last week is expected to appear before a Miami-Dade County judge on Thursday.

Julio Espiritu, 51, faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 9 shooting that occurred at the couple’s apartment unit in the 9800 block of West Okeechobee Road.

According to his arrest report, Espiritu shot his girlfriend, who relatives identified as Angelina Rodriguez, 45, in the back of the neck as she was sitting on a chair near the dining room table.

Relatives said it was Rodriguez’s birthday.

Her son, who family members said is 14, told police that he was sitting in the living room when he heard a loud noise and then saw his mother unresponsive in a chair and Espiritu holding a handgun.

Police said the teen told them Espiritu smiled at him while pointing the gun at him, told him he was sorry and then fired two shots toward the teen.

The teen was shot in the shoulder.

As the boy was on the floor, he heard two more gunshots and then saw Espiritu on the floor, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, responding officers forced their way into the apartment.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect and teen were both taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for their injuries.

Espiritu is currently being held at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center without bond.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.