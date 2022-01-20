Wife identifies man shot, killed at tint shop in Hollywood

A photo of Michael Fletcher was provided to Local 10 News by his wife after he was fatally shot on Jan. 19 in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man who was gunned down Wednesday morning at a tint shop in Hollywood was identified to Local 10 News by his wife as 49-year-old Michael Fletcher.

His wife said Fletcher was looking forward to celebrating his 50th birthday on Feb. 7.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Flex Tint Shop at 5819 Rodman Street.

A witness told Local 10 News that he heard six or seven gunshots.

Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata confirmed that the victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he died from his injuries.

Barbara Malcolm told Local 10 News that she’s known the victim and his family for many years and that they sometimes even held cookouts at the tint shop.

“He is a good person with a clean heart, a very nice person,” she said. “He’s a sweetheart. He’s an angel.”

The area where the shooting happened is commercial, with several body shops and other similar businesses nearby.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area in hopes of identifying the shooter. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.