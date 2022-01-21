73º
Fort Lauderdale cops arrest woman over stolen French bulldog

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Fort Lauderdale officers arrested Agustina Natali Berrondo on Thursday in Broward County. (BSO)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officers arrested a woman on Thursday after she was accused of stealing a 9-month-old French bulldog named Georgie from a Virginia woman who was at the Cambria Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Agustina Natali Berrondo was at the Broward County main jail on Thursday night facing a charge of grand theft for allegedly stealing the dog at the hotel’s lobby.

Officers said surveillance video shows Berrondo, 34, picking up Georgie and walking out with him on Wednesday, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Watch the surveillance video

A woman is caught on surveillance video snatching a French bulldog as its owners sit in the lobby bar.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

