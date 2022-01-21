Fort Lauderdale cops arrest woman over stolen French bulldog

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officers arrested a woman on Thursday after she was accused of stealing a 9-month-old French bulldog named Georgie from a Virginia woman who was at the Cambria Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Agustina Natali Berrondo was at the Broward County main jail on Thursday night facing a charge of grand theft for allegedly stealing the dog at the hotel’s lobby.

Officers said surveillance video shows Berrondo, 34, picking up Georgie and walking out with him on Wednesday, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

A woman is caught on surveillance video snatching a French bulldog as its owners sit in the lobby bar.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.