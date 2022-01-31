Man accused of biting victim’s face, using machete during attack

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Demetrick “Pysch” Sanders was at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday facing charges in an attempted murder in Miami-Dade County.

Detectives identified Sanders, 45, as the man who asked a victim for money, and when the victim declined, used a broomstick and a machete to hurt him before biting him in the face and robbing him.

The attack was about 8:30 a.m., on Jan. 22, outside of the Northside Supermarket at 7990 NW 32 Ave., in the West Little River neighborhood.

Related story: Police search for subject following machete attack in

The wounded victim walked to a nearby gas station at 3201 NW 79 St., in the Gladeview neighborhood, to ask for help and was hospitalized. Sanders took his $350 and phone, police said.

Officers arrested Sanders on Saturday after the victim reported seeing him again outside of the same supermarket. Sanders was being held without bond while facing charges of attempted murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Ad

Read the arrest form’s narrative

Demetrick Sanders (MDPD)

Jan. 23: Surveillance video

Police in northwest Miami-Dade County are searching for a man following a machete attack.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.