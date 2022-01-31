New video shows different angle of incident that led to gunfire on I-95 in Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has provided new video that is giving a better look at what happened when gunfire erupted on I-95.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has provided new video that is giving a better look at what happened when gunfire erupted on I-95.

The suspect claims he was shot at, and that he has the video to prove it.

The problem is state prosecutors see something completely different.

Chilling dash camera video obtained by Local 10 News shows a road rage incident that led to shots being fired.

The incident was first reported on last June when two cars were found riddled with bullets on the southbound lanes of I-95 near 135th Street.

The suspect, 30-year-old Eric Popper, was driving his black Toyota Venza when new video from the rear of the vehicle shows how he abruptly cut off another driver.

Ad

That driver began to tailgate Popper, who is then seen slamming on his brakes.

Video shows gunman during road rage incident

According to state troopers, seconds after that the driver pulls up to the passenger side of Popper’s car and throws a water bottle at it.

That’s when Popper quickly started shooting right through his own car windows. Video captures the other driver speeding away.

Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos went to Popper’s home to get his side of the story, but no one answered the door.

Popper’s lawyer said his client was defending himself.

“On the video, you can hear and see the other driver shoot his car,” said attorney Robert Gershman.

While it’s clear something does hit Popper’s car, state troopers say it was not a bullet.

“Upon hearing the sound, Mr. Popper then shoots back in self-defense, pulls over and calls 911,” said Gershman.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Popper ultimately turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol and was arrested. He is now facing two felony charges, aggravated assault with a firearm and firing a deadly missile.

Ad

Popper has since bonded out of jail but if convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years for each of his charges.