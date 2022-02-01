Fatal crash closes lanes of Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a guardrail Tuesday on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs, authorities confirmed.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 61-year-old victim was riding his motorcycle south on the Sawgrass Expressway, just south of Coral Ridge Drive, when he veered onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail around 11 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to troopers, the man was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

All southbound lanes remained closed for hours but have since reopened.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.