Friends mourn man killed in North Miami crash that ‘could have been avoided’

Friends and family identified a man named Fabian as the driver of a red and white Dodge who was killed in a multicar crash early Monday morning.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A day after a major wreck that claimed the life of a man in North Miami, a small memorial is all that remains at the scene of the crash.

The multicar collision happened around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Northwest 7th Avenue and 119th Street. The impact was so great it sent car parts flying across the street.

A man in a red and white Dodge died at the scene. Loved ones identified him as a man named Fabian as dozens gathered Monday night for a vigil.

“He was an amazing guy,” one friend said. “He was very nice.”

“Sorry to his family, sorry to the friends, sorry to the loved ones,” another friend said. “Everybody here reunited, but you know, certain things could have been avoided.”

Local 10 News obtained video purportedly shot hours before the crash, appearing to show the same Dodge doing doughnuts in the middle of an intersection.

North Miami police say detectives are aware of the footage and are using it to help in their investigation.

The crash also sent one other driver to a hospital and another was able to walk away.

The Dodge, an Infinity and a Range Rover were towed from the scene.

A “305″ marking on the side of the Dodge is consistent with racing club markings, investigators say, but they still haven’t said for sure if they believe the car was racing.

Detectives are urging any witnesses of the crash to contact North Miami Police or to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.