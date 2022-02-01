69º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Miami-Dade commission upholds mayor’s 1st veto

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County commissioners voted on Tuesday to uphold the first veto that Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued since taking office.

Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee sponsored a resolution to build an entertainment district and container park on public land on Jan. 19.

Levine Cava said the project conflicts with existing transit plans for an electric bus depot. She also said she prefers a competitive and transparent process instead of a no-bid conveyance.

McGhee made a motion to override Levine Cava’s veto but the motion failed.

“I believe there remains great opportunity to accomplish our mutual objectives and I look forward to continuing discussions with the Board for a better path forward,” Levine Cava said in a statement released after the vote on Tuesday.

Related content

Report on State of the County address

Miami-Dade County Mayor Danilla Levine Cava delivered her State of the County speech on Monday.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

email

twitter

instagram