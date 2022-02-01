Miami-Dade commission upholds mayor’s 1st veto

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County commissioners voted on Tuesday to uphold the first veto that Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued since taking office.

Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee sponsored a resolution to build an entertainment district and container park on public land on Jan. 19.

Levine Cava said the project conflicts with existing transit plans for an electric bus depot. She also said she prefers a competitive and transparent process instead of a no-bid conveyance.

McGhee made a motion to override Levine Cava’s veto but the motion failed.

Last month @kionnemcghee proposed bringing an entertainment district + “container park” to South Dade. @MayorDaniella issued a ‘veto message’, in part b/c says conflicts with existing #transit plans for the #publicland site. Today, her veto stands. Override motion failed. ▶️ 🧵 pic.twitter.com/NRM1SbVEpm — Christina Boomer Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) February 1, 2022

“I believe there remains great opportunity to accomplish our mutual objectives and I look forward to continuing discussions with the Board for a better path forward,” Levine Cava said in a statement released after the vote on Tuesday.

