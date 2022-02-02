WATCH LIVE: Broward superintendent semifinalist interviews

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County’s school board interviewed three semifinalists for its superintendent position in a special meeting Wednesday.

The candidates took questions in person for about 45 minutes each, with the board next planning to discuss their impressions. The board plans to select two finalists to move forward in the process next week.

On Tuesday, the school board narrowed the field to three candidates.

Vickie Cartwright, the interim schools chief, is considered the favorite, receiving nine votes from board members Tuesday.

Fellow semifinalist Michael Gaal received five votes and Quintin Shepherd four.

Gaal, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, has experience as a school district administrator in Washington, D.C., and as an education consultant.

Shepherd is the superintendent at the Victoria Independent School District in Texas, which has about 14,000 students. He also had experience as a superintendent at school districts in Iowa and Illinois.

The school board had to hold a do-over meeting after initially selecting superintendent semifinalists on Jan. 25 because of concerns about Sunshine Laws and transparency.

Since then, one candidate dropped out and another was not selected as a semifinalist on the second vote.

See more information about the semifinalists and their applications below: