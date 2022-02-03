High school teacher accused of acting inappropriately with female student

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Spanish teacher at Felix Varela Senior High School in west Miami-Dade was arrested Tuesday on charges of child abuse and offenses against a student by an authority figure.

“At first I was kind of surprised by that due to the fact I never thought of him like that, but I’m happy he got caught and it can never happen again,” one student, Paige, told Local 10 News on Thursday.

According to his arrest report, Andy Barbosa-Morell leaned down toward the victim’s desk on Jan. 28 and caressed the student’s leg right below her knee, asking her if she was OK.

The student told police she was “creeped out” by her teacher and ignored him.

According to the report, Barbosa-Morell then stood over the student while she was sitting and stared at her while smiling.

The student said she asked her teacher why he was smiling at her and he replied, “Aye, (student’s first name.)”

Police said Barbosa-Morell then continued teaching the class and at one point the victim began speaking with another student before putting her head down on the desk.

Barbosa-Morell then walked over to the victim, grabbed her by the back of her head and jerked her head up and back, the arrest report stated.

Police said he then placed his lips on her ear and whispered softly in Spanish, “Don’t speak.”

After the bell rang and students were exiting the classroom, Barbosa-Morell called out to the student, “No hug?” and told her in Spanish, “Give me a kiss,” the arrest report stated.

Police said the student quickly left the classroom before reporting the incident. Multiple witnesses in the classroom also corroborated her account of what occurred.

“He was very friendly,” Paige said. “One of my friends in his class said he’d make the guys give him a handshake and the girls kiss his cheek goodbye.”

Police said Barbosa-Morell did not deny the accusations, but said that he didn’t remember the incident occurring.

“Other students are saying it’s very good that he got arrested because he doesn’t deserve to be here, to be treating other students like that,” student Ava Suarez told Local 10 News on Thursday.

Barbosa-Morell worked with Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2017 and has no prior disciplinary history.

Following his arrest, the school district released a statement saying the teacher would be fired.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual,” the statement read. “As soon as the claims surfaced, the employee was immediately removed from the school setting. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District will initiate employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”