Police: Alleged robber returns to same bank day after crime

Police have identified 2 people that they believe followed a man after he withdrew cash from a bank. Tyrese Lamar Blue, left, and Larry Jaheim White are charged with armed robbery.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police said a man involved in the armed robbery of a victim after following him from the TD Bank branch in west Miami Dade returned to the same bank the next day. That’s when bank personnel contacted Miami-Dade police and Larry Jahiem White and Tyrese Lamar Blue were arrested in connection with a robbery on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Police said White and Blue targeted a victim who had withdrawn $640 in cash from the bank just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators said they followed the victim to the Joanny Coin Laundry at 9626 Fontainbleau Blvd., which was a mile away. That’s when Blue got out of the black 2012 Chrysler 300 and pointed a semi-automatic gun at the victim sitting in his car and demanded money.

According to the arrest report, “When the victim hesitated, defendant Blue racked the firearm.” It was then, police said, he shot one round onto the ground.” The victim then gave Blue a fanny pack containing the money.

Ad

Police said that during the armed robbery, White stood at the laundromat door “as a lookout.”

“Once (the victim) was back inside his vehicle, the two subjects approached him, pointed a gun at him, and racked the firearm twice, demanding the . . . money that the victim had. The victim, fortunately, was not injured and the (subjects) fled the scene before officers could arrive,” Detective Angel Rodriguez said.

On Wednesday just after noon, police arrived at the bank after it was reported that one of the suspects, now identified as White, was at the bank and was the same man who had been at the bank the day before when the victim had withdrawn money.

The suspect’s vehicle — a black Chrysler 300 with dark tints and a paper tag, which was registered to White — was spotted parked in the back of the bank by a detective who had arrived on the scene on Wednesday. The two men were detained after they tried to drive out of the parking lot.

Ad

According to Miami-Dade police, White and Blue both provided “full confessions.” White also told police that the gun used was inside the vehicle.

Both are charged with armed robbery.