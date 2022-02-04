Teen shot by cop after chase in stolen car faces judge from hospital

Fifteen-year-old Vito Corleone Venisse remained hospitalized on Friday after a sergeant shot him on Jan. 16 while trying to get away from police officers.

MIAMI – Fifteen-year-old Vito Corleone Venisse remained hospitalized on Friday after a sergeant shot him on Jan. 16. He had to appear in court nonetheless.

A correction officer watched Vito, as he faced a computer’s camera to communicate with Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Scott Bernstein, who was in court.

“I can’t move. I can’t move my neck. I can’t move my legs, my arms. I barely can breathe,” Vito said, appearing drowsy.

Officers accused Vito of driving a stolen car, refusing to comply with a traffic stop, speeding away from police officers, crashing and running away. While carrying a firearm, officers said Vito got into a scuffle with the sergeant when he got shot.

Officers found more weapons inside the stolen car and Vito’s passengers got away. Records show Vito has a criminal record dating back to when he was 11 years old.

Bernstein had some kind words for Vito.

“I was very worried you weren’t going to make it, so I’m very happy to see you today. I know you still have a long road ahead of you, but you’re alive and I’m really happy to see that,” Bernstein told Vito.

Ad

Vito’s next court appearance is at 9:30 a.m., on April 8.