Unethia Fox is Miami-Dade’s new Teacher of the Year

Unethia Fox received the 2023 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year award on Thursday evening in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – Unethia V. Fox is Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ new Teacher of the Year. She graduated from South Miami Senior High and she has been teaching there for 19 years.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho handed her the 2023 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year award during a ceremony on Thursday evening at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center.

Fox, 41, wears many hats. She is a special education mathematics teacher and the head coach of the girls’ basketball, volleyball, flag football, and track teams.

She is also passionate about African-American history, community service and is a member of the Educational Excellence School Advisory Council Committee.