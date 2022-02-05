Police investigating after man found shot in Miami

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating a shooting.

According to Miami police, officers responded shortly after midnight Saturday to the 1700 block of N. Bayshore Drive after receiving reports of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, police said.

Authorities did not say whether they were searching for a suspect, only that the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.