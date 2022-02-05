Woman arrested for Miami Beach hit and run appears before judge

A driver involved in a hit and run crash in Miami Beach earlier this week faced a Miami-Dade judge on Saturday.

The judge found probable cause on four charges against 37-year-old Jaclyn Alvarez, including leaving the scene of a crash and simple possession.

Her bond was set at $5,000 for each count, but she cannot be released because she was already out on felony bond.

The crash happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 71st Street and Bay Drive East in Miami Beach.

According to authorities, Alvarez crashed her pickup truck into another car and then fled the scene.

The driver of that car had to be extricated from her vehicle and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A records search indicated that Alvarez is no stranger to being in trouble with the law. She came up on 16 criminal cases in Miami-Dade, 10 of which were felonies.

