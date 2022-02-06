Over 15,000 runners take part in 20th anniversary of Miami Marathon

More than 15,000 runners from across the globe hit the pavement in South Florida on Sunday morning for the 2022 Miami Marathon.

The first runners to cross the finish line did so with their heads up, receiving a bunch of goodies once they concluded their run.

Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of the Miami Marathon.

The event has been taking place since 2003. Organizers said they started with around 4,000 runners that year.

Several first responders took part in Sunday’s run, with some telling Local 10 News’ Annaliese Garcia they were running for the cause of PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined them as well.

Those first responders said they have lost many of their colleagues to suicide and that PTSD is a silent killer.

The main message they wanted to get out is that you are never alone.

The marathon began in front of FTX Arena in Downtown Miami, went over the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, through the art district and back around through Coconut Grove.

Street closures began at 5 a.m. and will run through 2 p.m.

