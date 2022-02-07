Hialeah couple charged after being busted for apartment rental scam

A Hialeah couple is facing multiple charges of fraud after police said they rented the same efficiency to more than one person.

Vivian Rodriguez and Yovany Serna are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from people who were simply looking to rent out an apartment.

The couple lives in a one story property on West 60th street in Hialeah.

Investigators say the pair made an online listing for a side efficiency unit and unsuspecting victims answered the add on Facebook marketplace.

They were even given a tour of the unit before handing over cash deposits ranging from $1,100 to $1,200.

On Monday both Rodriguez and Serna appeared before a judge following their arrest.

Police say when moving day came around for those would be tenants, they were given various excuses on why the apartment wasn’t ready.

At some point, the couple stopped answering calls from the victims.

Only after the would-be tenants showed up at the home did they find out they fell victim to a rental scam.

Property records show that neither Rodriguez nor Serna actually owns the one story home.

No one answered the door at that home in question when Local 10 News visited on Monday, and the side efficiency unit is locked off at the gate.

Court records show the couple has been arrested for similar crimes in the past.

Bond has been revoked for both Rodriguez and Serna due to their previous charges. They are being held behind bars on 28 different charges with a bond of $56,000.