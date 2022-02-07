Suspect arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old girl

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday in Coral Springs in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl in Palm Beach County.

Andrew James Thomas faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Southeast First Street in Belle Glade.

The girl, identified by relatives as Ronziyah Atkins, was initially transported to a hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information that led to the arrest of her killer.

Authorities said they have since identified Thomas as the suspect in the shooting after speaking with witnesses.

PBSO Violent Crimes Division detectives and Gang Unit detectives located Thomas in Coral Springs and executed a search warrant early Monday morning with the assistance of the Coral Springs Police Department.

“Coral Springs PD currently had charges on the suspect and affected an arrest,” a spokesperson from PBSO said in an email.

Thomas was booked into the Broward County Main Jail Monday with a hold for Palm Beach County.

According to WPBF, shots were fired Sunday night at the same home where Ronziyah was killed outside of, but no one was injured in the shooting.

A motive for the shootings remain unclear.