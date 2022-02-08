More mail theft caught on camera at Miami Beach condo

The Sails condominium on 14th and Bay Road was hit again Saturday, surveillance video shows, just days after Local 10 News reported on a mail thief at that same building.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It’s happened again. More packages and mail were stolen from the Sails condominium on 14th and Bay Road.

Video shows it happening Saturday at the same South Beach building where Local 10 News reported prior mail thefts last week.

“We were shocked a little bit when we heard some of the owners missing packages again, so we went through the cameras and we were shocked when we saw two people at it again,” the building manager told Local 10.

The mail caper was blasted all over the news last week. This time, different people are suspected in the theft.

“It’s ridiculous,” frustrated resident Sinclair Silzinski said. “It’s ridiculous”

The United States Postal Service is investigating.

“We have an inspector that’s on the case, and he’s taking all the videos that we’re giving him, and he says that he is going to dig deep into this,” the building manager said.

Residents say enough is enough.

Any victims or witnesses with information about these crimes is asked to call investigators at 877-876-2455.