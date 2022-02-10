Pembroke Pines still restoring access to some computer systems after cyber-attack

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The city of Pembroke Pines sent out an update Wednesday on a cyber-attack investigation.

Hackers targeted the local government in mid-January.

On Wednesday, the city took to Twitter to report that it’s still restoring access to certain computer systems.

Pembroke Pines officials also believe the private information of government employees may have been compromised.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this point, city officials do not believe the hackers were able to gain access to private citizens’ personal information.