Charges dropped against high school teacher accused of having sex with student

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges against a teacher who was arrested last year on accusations that he had sex with a student due to a lack of physical evidence, along with the student’s refusal to provide a sworn statement on the matter, a closeout memo obtained Friday by Local 10 News stated.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said Aaron Aziz Hamid, 27, was the victim’s advanced placement history teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High School last school year when she was 16 years old.

Hamid was arrested in November on charges of offenses against a student by an authority figure, unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.

Police said Hamid had been having sexual intercourse with the student over the course of about a year.

According to his arrest report, Hamid and the victim conversed privately while she was taking online classes due to the coronavirus pandemic and they eventually exchanged phone numbers.

Police said the victim’s best friend notified an employee at the school at 15900 SW 56th St. in October that the victim’s boyfriend was a teacher at the school.

The friend then told an officer at the school that she has spoken to Hamid from the victim’s phone to say “hi” and that she has been alone in Hamid’s classroom with him and her friend during lunch time, the arrest report stated.

Authorities said the principal called Hamid into her office on Oct. 22 but he went to the parking lot and sat in his car instead.

Police said they went to the victim’s home later that day to speak with her and she admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse and oral sex with Hamid for about a year.

She also admitted that Hamid had contacted her after police were notified, and she deleted content that could be incriminating for him on her phone, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Hamid later turned himself in to the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.

According to the closeout memo, Hamid and the student both refused to provide a sworn statement to prosecutors and there was a lack of physical or digital evidence, so the state did not believe they could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hamid was guilty.

School district officials confirmed last year that Hamid had been employed by the district for four years and had no prior disciplinary history.

They said he was terminated following his arrest and is no longer permitted to seek future work with the district.

READ THE FULL CLOSEOUT MEMO BELOW: