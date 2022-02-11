Domestic violence case dropped against son of ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A domestic violence case has been dropped against Peter Rosello, 29, the son of “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola, formerly known as Alexia Echevarria, and “Cocaine Cowboy” Pedro “Pegy” Rosello.

The younger Rosello was arrested last month on accusations that he assaulted his girlfriend inside their apartment in northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Rosello’s arrest report, his girlfriend initially told police that they arrived at their apartment after going out one night and she told Rosello that she was going to stay at her mother’s house.

The woman told police Rosello became angry and placed his hands on her neck and pushed her backwards.

According to the arrest report, Rosello’s girlfriend slapped his hand from her neck and he kneed her in the crotch area, causing her to fall to the floor.

Police said he then kicked her once while she was on the floor and then grabbed her by her arm as she tried to run out the front door.

According to the report, the victim screamed as she tried to flee a second time and the next door neighbor opened the door and told the victim to go inside her apartment, at which time police were called.

Miami-Dade police said the victim had “visible redness on her face and neck area” and “expressed pain and discomfort in her crotch area.”

Police said Rosello was found a short time later and he was arrested on a battery charge.

The closeout memo, which was filed on Monday, states that Rosello’s girlfriend chose not to cooperate in the investigation and declined to provide a statement to prosecutors.

The memo also noted her injuries that were observed by police officers, but stated that “they are of a kind that easily could have resulted from non-criminal contact,” and therefore they did not have sufficient evidence to proceed unless the woman testified.

Prosecutors said the neighbor who helped Rosello’s girlfriend as she was trying to leave the apartment did not witness the actual alleged attack, and said she did not wish to provide a sworn statement to the state.

The incident was not Rosello’s first run in with the law. He was previously arrested in Miami-Dade County for attacking a homeless man in 2012, to which he accepted a plea deal that kept him out of jail.

He was also arrested on a possession of marijuana charge the following year.