Florida legislators focus on condominium building safety, abortion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Champlain Towers South tragedy in Surfside prompted Florida lawmakers to move forward with legislation Thursday to tighten inspection requirements for condominiums.

The House Pandemics & Public Emergencies committee voted to approve PCB PPE 22-03. Rep. Daniel Perez, the chairman of the committee, spearheaded the effort.

“That is exactly what has led us here today, making sure that what happened on that day never happens again,” Perez said.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, sponsored SB 1702, a similar measure to make sure buildings are inspected every 10 years. Also on Thursday, the CS/HB 5 proposed bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks without exceptions for rape or incest moved forward to a vote on the Florida House floor.

The SB 146, a similar bill, is in the Florida Senate’s appropriation committee.

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.