Officers arrest 3 suspects in TSA agent’s murder in Miami-Dade

NARANJA, Fla. – Officers arrested three suspects in the murder of a 24-year-old TSA agent last year in south Miami-Dade County, police announced on Friday.

Le’Shonte Jones was with her 3-year-old daughter on May 3 after working at Miami International Airport.

The shooter was in a gray Nissan outside of the Coral Bay Coves Apartments, where Jones lived in Miami-Dade’s Naranja neighborhood.

A bullet grazed Jones’s daughter who survived the shooting.

”Forget about me it’s not even about me think about the pain you cause my granddaughter to grow up motherless,” Jone’s mother Darlene Dukes said in October.

Officers identified the three suspects as Javon Carter, Jasmine Martinez, 33; and Romiel Robinson. They are facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Carter, 29, is also facing charges of possession of a weapon by a career criminal.

Robinson, 35, is also facing charges of drug possession, unlawful use of a communication device, resisting an officer without violence, and attempted murder charges in another case.

