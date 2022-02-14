66º
15-year-old stabbed at park in Hialeah

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

A 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times at a park in Hialeah on Sunday.

Antonio Caballero was given 15 stitches in one arm and was also stabbed in the back.

“They started stabbing him and he said they wouldn’t stop,” said Angelica Pachero, Caballero’s mother. “What saved him was police arrived and broke it up, but they kept stabbing him.”

Caballero was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Pachero said he was attacked by more than one person, and police have a 14-year-old is in custody.

“This is attempted murder,” Pachero said. “They tried to kill my son and it was him against three.”

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

