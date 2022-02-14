Brother of Parkland shooting victim is following the dream she had for herself

Hunter Pollack has his sister Meadow in his heart every moment of his life.

“I think about Meadow every day,” he said. “There’s a not a day that goes by that I don’t think of Meadow. I don’t need an anniversary to remind us that she’s not hear anymore.”

The years have passed, but the pain of loss is always there.

“The minute I wake up out of bed and it seems like a sad day. I remember that Meadow would want me to keep going and go to class and push through the day and get better and make the world a better place in her honor,” Pollack said. “Meadow was an ambitious girl, she always wanted to be a lawyer. When she died, I took the role on went to law school myself.”

Meadow Pollack (WPLG)

It’s been four years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy.

Pollack still hopes for justice.

“I’m just in shock that the government has not been able to prosecute and penalize this killer,” he said. “It’s a shame. He’s living on Broward County and Floridian tax payer dollars and this is the year I hope he is finally sentenced and we can have some closure in the community.

“It’s uplifting to see everyone in the community and across the country remember my sister and the 16 other victims. That’s very uplifting and helps me get through a very tough day.”