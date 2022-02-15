Detectives look to find why elderly Miami man shot wife, opened fire on cops

The man, described by police as elderly, was also killed in the encounter. It is not yet clear if he was shot by officers or turned his gun on himself.

MIAMI – Throughout the night, and well into Tuesday morning, detectives continued to collect clues in Little Havana after a man shot and killed his wife before getting in a shootout with police Monday afternoon.

Officers met with a detective from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at the home on Southwest 6th Street where the shooting happened, the glass front door still shattered.

Police received a 911 call just after 3 p.m. Monday from a man saying he had just shot his wife.

Officers arrived at the home and found the injured woman, but when one went inside, “he was confronted by a male, an elderly male, armed with a firearm,” Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales said. “There was an exchange of gunfire as the officer retreated, waited for backup. They entered.”

Cops found the man dead inside the house. At this point, it remains unclear if he was killed by officers or shot himself. Miami police say they are waiting on autopsy results before determining that.

The woman was pulled from the house to be treated but did not survive.

Police did not provide any other information about the couple’s identities.

The owner of the property said Tuesday morning that the man and woman had only been living there for about two months.

Neighbors recalled hearing a series of gunshots shortly before police converged on the home Monday afternoon.

“When I heard the gunshots, then like 15 seconds later, the block was swarmed with police,” one witness said.

The FDLE is investigating, as is protocol with any police-involved shooting.