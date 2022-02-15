Man stable after being shot in City of Miami

MIAMI – A man is expected to be OK after he was shot Tuesday morning in the City of Miami, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northeast First Avenue.

According to Officer Kenia Fallat, who is a spokeswoman for the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fallat said the man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.