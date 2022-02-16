Suspect, victim identified following domestic-related shooting in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police on Wednesday identified the man and woman who died in a domestic-related shooting earlier this week in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Lazaro Vargas-Yera, 70, who is accused of killing his significant other, Julia Maylen Hernandez-Lopez, 62.

According to Miami police, officers responded to the couple’s home along the 1800 block of Southwest Sixth Street just after 3 p.m. Monday after Vargas-Yera called 911 and reported that he had shot and killed his wife.

Police said the first officer who arrived at the scene entered the home and found Hernandez-Lopez suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the officer was then confronted by Vargas-Lopez and the two exchanged gunfire before the officer retreated out of the home and waited for backup.

According to authorities, officers re-entered the home a short time later and rendered aid to both the man and the woman, however both were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear whether the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was struck when the officer fired his gun at him.

Police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take the lead in the investigation if it’s determined that the suspect was shot by the officer.

A motive for the initial shooting remains unclear.