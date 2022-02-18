Family wants answers: Who shot at woman in car causing crash in canal?

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened when a 22-year-old crashed into a canal, her car riddled with bullets.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Family and friends gathered alongside a canal in Pompano Beach to mourn the loss of a loved one. Jazzmine Brayboy was a 22-year-old vivacious woman who the family affectionately called “Queen.”

It’s been over a day since the tragedy unfolded when 911 dispatchers received a call about a car that went into a canal near Northwest Eighth Street and Northwest Tenth Avenue.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said it was around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Brayboy was driving a white Chevrolet Camaro with a baby girl strapped in a car seat inside the car. Family said it was the woman’s goddaughter.

Someone fired a weapon and bullets hit the car causing Brayboy to lose control of the vehicle, which ended up partially submerged in the canal.

A good Samaritan managed to pull the woman and the baby from the car but the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The infant survived and was not injured.

A group gathered on Thursday planting flowers into the ground in the woman’s memory. A makeshift memorial continued to grow with balloons and stuffed animals alongside the canal.

Candles were being set up for an evening vigil.

Her parents were at the site on Thursday but declined to speak publicly. Both are emotional over the loss of their daughter. They did want to get the word out, however, that they want the person who caused all of this turmoil for their family to turn themselves into police.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said the case is still being actively investigated.